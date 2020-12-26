Which pair of NBA Christmas Day sneakers brought the heat today?

THE usual flurry of NBA Christmas games are a Pinoy hoops fan’s usual post-Christmas treat. Despite this pandemic, this year did not disappoint, with a packed schedule of matchups. (Waking up early to watch the earlier ones, though, was another matter.)

Let’s check out today’s pairs of Christmas Day sneakers! Will any of them rise to the same iconic status of the green pair of shoes Kobe Bryant wore 10 years ago — affectionately known as ‘the Grinch’?

Speaking of the Grinches — officially called the 'Apple Green' colorway — Nike has just re-released the iconic pair as a Protro edition. They're available right now for P8,795.

Now, on to the 2020 Christmas Day shoes!

Let’s check out the 18s being worn by LeBron. He even scrawled a special message on the side.

“I can do all things…” goes Steph Curry’s message on his ‘Chinese New Year’ Curry 8s.

The Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes sure knows how to color coordinate.

Meanwhile, teammate Zion rolls out the AJ35s.

Speaking of the XXXVs, here’s Doncic with a special edition version:

Giannis brings out the gradient fire in these Zoom Freak 2s (which were quickly doused by the Heat).