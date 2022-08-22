Decathlon is setting up a new branch in Fairview

(SPOT.ph) Fairview folks, have you been putting off exercising, getting into sports, or engaging in any physical, or outdoor activities because you have no equipment and the budget-friendly, one-stop-shop for all the goods you need is too far from you?

Fret not as you can finally upgrade or get your workout gear stat, because Decathlon issetting up shop in your neighborhood.

In case you missed the humongous, can't-be-missed board-up while meandering in a mall in Quezon City, we're here to tell you that the sporting-goods store will be putting up its second shop in the city, specifically in SM City Fairview. When, you may ask? This November.

QC residents are looking forward to new branch of Decathlon

Decathlon's first branch in the city was in SM North EDSA, and they opened around the same time last year. November 26, to be exact.

Decathlon Fairview will be the brand's sixth in the country.

"Finally," said the comments under Decathlon's socials after the announcement of their newest store. The board-up stretches until the other end of the photo. We can only imagine (for now, at least) the sports gear wonderland that it's going to be once it opens. Endless rows and shelves filled with sporting goodies. You may or may not have a hard time getting Dad or Tito out of the store.

Decathlon Philippines' other branches are in Festival Mall Alabang, Tiendesitas, Masinag, Antipolo, SM North Edsa, and SM Mall of Asia. You can also shop their equipment online.

Continue reading below ↓

This story originally appeared on Spot.ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.

