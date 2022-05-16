What the PBA’s newest young guns wore at the PBA draft

IN WHAT may have been the biggest night of their basketball lives, the class of 2022 all put on their Sunday’s best as they trooped to Robinsons Place Manila for the PBA draft.
Clean cut and conservative, shades of blue and black dominated the isputing suits of the league’s newest young guns.
The wildest fit of the night may just go to the Hot Shots’ Calvin Abueva, who brought the house down in the league’s first face-to-face draft in two years wearing distressed jeans and gingham gray.
The new rookies took to the stage in suit jackets over button-downs and dress pants. Considering the torturous Manila heat, some opted to ditch the jacket entirely.
Here's the rookie class in its classy entirety:
Rookie fits at the PBA Draft
Justin Arana
Gian Mamuyac
JM Calma
Javi Gomez de Liano
Kurt Lojera
Shaun Ildefonso
Mark Dyke
Keith Zaldivar
Tyler Tio
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.