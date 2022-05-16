Style

What the PBA’s newest young guns wore at the PBA draft

2 hours ago
PHOTO: (From Left) Calvin Abueva, PBA Connect, Keith Zaldivar/Instagram

IN WHAT may have been the biggest night of their basketball lives, the class of 2022 all put on their Sunday’s best as they trooped to Robinsons Place Manila for the PBA draft.

Clean cut and conservative, shades of blue and black dominated the isputing suits of the league’s newest young guns.

The wildest fit of the night may just go to the Hot Shots’ Calvin Abueva, who brought the house down in the league’s first face-to-face draft in two years wearing distressed jeans and gingham gray.

The new rookies took to the stage in suit jackets over button-downs and dress pants. Considering the torturous Manila heat, some opted to ditch the jacket entirely.

Here's the rookie class in its classy entirety:

Meet the PBA Draft Class of 2021.

    Rookie fits at the PBA Draft

    Justin Arana

    Gian Mamuyac

    JM Calma

    Javi Gomez de Liano

    Kurt Lojera

    Shaun Ildefonso

    Mark Dyke

    Keith Zaldivar

    Tyler Tio

