What’s the face mask worn by Manny Pacquiao in his latest IG post?

WELL, IT’S no funny Manny face mask, that’s for sure.

In his latest Instagram post, the boxing legend is seen sporting an AirQueen face mask as he looks out at the water.

AirQueen is currently being sold here via an official Philippine store on Shopee. It normally retails for P129 per piece, but there’s currently a 58 percent discount, and one piece is now P54.

A five-pack is also available for P645. But a flash deal that will begin today, February 22, brings the price down to P269.

According to info on its US site, it has a “nanofiber filter” on the front that, combined with its wide nose bridge, makes for “all-day comfort” and (very important for glasses and face shields) easy, no-fog breathing.

In the United States, its website touts that the Technoweb Surgical Mask — the name it’s also listed under in its website — received US FDA certification (what’s called a 510[k] or premarket notification) on March 2018 that the product is “substantially equivalent” to the 3M Health Care surgical mask.

According to the FDA materials, it is “intended to be worn by operating room personnel during surgical procedures to protect both the surgical patient and the operating room personnel from the transfer of microorganisms, body fluids, and predicate material.”

The mask is made in Korea by Toptec Co. Ltd. Its nanofilter fiber was manufactured by Lemon Co. Ltd., another Korean firm.

In May 2020, a National Personal Protective Technology Laboratory (NPPTL) assessment conducted in the US found that, while the packaging says it’s made in Korea, “there is no indication that the product meets the requirements of the KMOEL-2017-64 (the Korean standard).”

The samples tested did have a minimum filter efficiency of 90.12, and a maximum filter efficiency of 97.05.

However, both the assessment and the mask’s own website stress that the mask is not approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). “This mask is not NIOSH approved,” said the site.