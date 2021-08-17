See-through mesh, more Zoom Air: What’s new in the Air Jordan 36

TEASED SO far by Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Satou Sabally, and Kia Nurse during the tail end of the NBA playoffs, the Air Jordan 36 finally got its official reveal.

The first colorway to be released will be the white-and-gold ‘Glory’ edition, which dropped on August 16. It is now available in the Nike App (download here) for P9,695, the same price as the AJ35s when they launched last year. A wide release in Philippine stores will arrive on September 2.

Glamor shots of the shoe show the inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 — the shoes that Jordan wore on his way to his first championship. You can see the influence on the lace cover, which also prominently features the Jumpman logo.

In the words of Tate Keubris, Jordan Brand footwear designer: "[W]e brought in subtle details from the Air Jordan VI and created a tooling that conveys Michael’s lasting influence in worldwide culture.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

In another nod to the GOAT, the heel of the AJ 36 features six stylized rings, representing MJ’s monumental championship legacy.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Eclipse Plate technology, first introduced in the Air Jordan 34, once again forms the literal and technological center on which the shoe is built around. Yes, there is still a hole in the midfoot, but compared to the AJ35, it’s definitely less prominent in the design. In terms of cushioning, Jordan Brand packed in more Nike Zoom Air tech. There’s a full length Zoom Air strobel underfoot, then one more Zoom Air unit on the forefoot.

Another key design highlight? A jacquard-leno weave for the upper — a breathable, almost transparent material. This also gave a little designers room to pop in a little more color, subtly adding design elements under the mesh.

What are the colorways of the Air Jordan 36

Multiple colorways are slated to drop for the AJ36. You saw the 'Glory' up top, but Jordan Brand is rolling out seven more. Five of them are anchored to key signature athletes in a “Global Game” campaign. Emphasizing Jordan Brand’s worldwide reach and influence, Rui Hachimura, Luka Doncic, Guo Ailun, Kia Nurse, and Jayson Tatum will get Player Editions that will be region locked. The white-gold ‘Glory’, the black-and-purple ‘First Light’, and the white-red ‘Psychic Energy’ will be available globally.

Continue reading below ↓

Here are the First Light and the Psychic Energy.











Continue reading below ↓

Check out the PE colorways below.









Continue reading below ↓









Continue reading below ↓









Continue reading below ↓

In a statement, Matrin Lotti, vice president of Jordan Brand Design, said, "“We want those who love the brand to see something that’s always been a part of our design legacy: the power of teamwork that goes on between a core group of folks to create product excellence. Jordan Brand is inspired by one man, but it’s carried into the future by many, many people who are experts in their field.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.