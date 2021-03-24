What is the P8,699 mask LA Tenorio is wearing to Ginebra practice?

LA Tenorio is bringing total cyborg vibes to the hardcourt as Gin Kings practices commence.

“It feels great that LG’s new PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is finally here just in time for upcoming PBA season practices,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“Tinyente” also helpfully ran down the brand’s features, like HEPA-grade filters and dual fans.

So what is the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier? At P8,699 in LG’s official Lazada store, it’s definitely one of the most expensive face masks in the market. What features does it pack in to justify that price tag? (LG will be discounting the price by 10 percent, to just P7,829, in a sale on March 27.)

Well, as the Gineral says, it has two H13 HEPA filters, similar to the ones it uses in its home air purifiers. (The filters need to be replaced periodically.) Dual fans inside the mask cycle air in and out. A “respiratory sensor” can detect your rate of breathing and adjust fan speed accordingly.

The brand packs that tech in wearable form, resulting in a very high-tech looking, but undeniably bulky face cover. The built-in 820 mAh battery supposedly has enough juice for eight hours of operation if fans are in low speed, and two hours for high.

In addition, the brand promises a snug fit “based on extensive facial shape analysis.”

“The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is an exciting addition to our growing lineup of products designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits,” said LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solutions president Dan Song when it was first released.

In its official press statement during its initial announcement last year, LG made no medical claims about its device, especially with regards to COVID-19. This is par for the course for most commercial face masks.

Face masks, in general, “are a key measure to suppress transmission and save lives” during the pandemic, says the World Health Organization.

As for portable air filter devices, DOH Director Dr. Beverly Lorraine Ho said in a previous interview with Summit Media editors: “We are not endorsing any such device because of lack of evidence. Kami naman, basta may ebidensya, we will recommend it. But we are also not stopping people from buying it if they want to, if it makes them feel safe.”

