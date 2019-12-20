Need a last minute, buzzer-beater gift for your significant other? Here are 7 sneakers on sale this weekend

It’s the last weekend before Christmas, and if you haven’t already found a gift for your significant other, then these on-sale sneakers could be your saving grace.

Nike Air VaporMax 2019

P6,995 (from P9,445)

Are you ready for the look on her face when she opens up her present and sees one of these? From colors to comfort, this pair of kicks has got it all. Available at Nike Factory Store NLEX Pampanga, SLEX Mamplasan, and Paseo Outlets (Laguna). Click here for the addresses.

Nike Women's Epic React Flyknit 2

P5,295 (from P7,645)

The Nike Women’s Epic React Flyknit 2 takes it up a notch from its predecessor by matching the contours of feet, while still keeping a smooth and lightweight feel in every step. Available at Rucker Outlet, 2/F The Rock Lifestyle Hub, Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

Nike Women’s Odyssey React 2 Flyknit PRM

P4,995 (from P6,745)

Go on an adventure with your significant other when you get her the Nike Women’s Odyssey React 2 Flyknit PRM, a springy, lightweight, and flexible pair of shoes equipped with a soft responsive cushion. Available at Rucker Outlet, 2/F The Rock Lifestyle Hub, Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

Fila Women's Ray and Tracer

P3,499

A white pair of sneakers goes with anything, and just like with men, a white pair of sneakers has become a closet staple. You won’t go wrong if you give her the classic and retro Fila Women’s Ray and Tracer now only P3,499. Available on sale on www.urbanathletics.com; use “NEWKICKS” upon checkout.

Nike Women’s Air Max Dia Icon Clash

P5,795

Let the look of the modern and sleek Nike Women’s Air Max Dia Icon Clash make your significant other feel more confident and empowered... without breaking your bank. Available on sale on www.urbanathletics.com; use “NEWKICKS” upon checkout.

Nike Women's React Presto

P6,295

Make your special lady feel even more special with the soft and stretchy Nike Women’s React Presto. The snug shoe is guaranteed to fit her feet like glove — er, sock. Available on sale on www.urbanathletics.com; use “NEWKICKS” upon checkout.

Adidas Women’s Sleek Super

P5,300

The Adidas Women’s Sleek Super is is an all-white looker that will look great with your girl's OOTD, whatever that may be. Available on sale on www.urbanathletics.com; use “NEWKICKS” upon checkout.