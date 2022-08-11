Arwind Santos shows off OOTD as new Peak endorser

EVEN at his age, Arwind Santos remains a sought-after endorser.

The 2013 PBA MVP is the newest member of the Peak family after being formally welcomed by the fast-rising sports brand in the Philippines on Monday.

The NorthPort star expressed how grateful he is to management of Peak, reiterating the shoes’ famous slogan of ‘can play’ even at the age of 41.

“Another opportunity at my age since I’m not getting any younger pero still I ‘can play,’ said Santos of the Peak tag line.

“What more kung makakagamit ka ng ganitong klase ng sapatos. Hindi natin masabi baka makapaglaro pa ako ng five years. Hndi natin masabi yan,” said Santos.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The nine-time champion and 10-time Mythical First Team member said he’s not just after endorsing the product for the sake of endorsing it, but likewise looking at the quality and value of the brand.

“Ako kasi tinitingnan ko rin kung saan ako comfortable, kung saan ako kahit paano masaya sa produkto,” said Santos. “Medyo maselan din kasi ako, picky rin ako sa mga ginagamit ko. Kaya ito very comfortable ako dito. Wala akong masabi sa brand.”

Santos was impressed with the latest Peak Tai-Chi technology, with the material being soft under normal conditions, allowing the wearer to feel its comfortable sole, although once it detects any movement or impact, it becomes firm, providing the wearer solid cushioning and protection.

“Sobrang sarap sa paa. Malambot, na-feel ko naman. Ako naman bago ko tangkilikin ang produkto kailangan I-feel ko muna, i-laro ko muna,” he said. “Sobrang lambot talaga. Malaking bagay yun sa aming mga atleta, kasi yung iba hindi binibigyan halaga yun. Pero para sa akin ngayon, puhunan natin ang ating katawan, so kailangan nakakapag-relax din ang katawan at paa mo, importante yan. Kasi yung paa mo, yan ang nagdadala ng galaw.”

The feeling of course, is mutual as far as management is concerned led by Peak Sports Philippines president Michael Chenglay and his son, Jonathan.

“His accomplishment in the PBA is enough to garner him an endorsement deal,” said the young Chenglay, vice president of Peak Sports Philippines.

“We feel his presence as an influencer ay malaki. We see him very active in social media across all platforms, so we want to use that to bring in the brand.”

Santos became the latest Peak ambassador, joining the likes of NBA champion Andrew Wiggins of Golden State, Lou Williams of Atlanta, and even retired legendary guard Tony Parker, whose signature lines remain in the market.

But it’s more than just the basketball brand.

Known for his colorful OOTD, Santos said he’ll definitely be endorsing Peak from head to foot.

“Kumpleto sila,” Santos said, noting Peak also has its own brand of caps, socks, slippers, joggers, and back pack.

“We want to bring the brand not just into basketball, but also in fashion and sportswear culture. So we want Arwind to promote just not the basketball brand, but also the fashion line,” added Chenglay.

Santos, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and twice Best Player of the Conference, was joined by wife Ivette when he personally graced the Peak store at the Marikina Riverbank Mall in the presence of the Chenglays.

