First NBA 2K23 gameplay trailer also showcases D-Book’s purple Kobe 4s

COVER ATHLETE Devin Booker takes his love for Kobe to the next-gen level in the first gameplay trailer for NBA 2K23.

One of the highlights for the trailer is a closeup of his purple Kobe 4 Protros, with the words ‘Be Legendary’ scrawled along the forefoot. D-Book sticks to Kobes as his on-court hardware, but these purple player exclusives are a standout in his collection, with the Suns guard famously wearing them during the 2021 NBA Finals.

These Kobe 4s are also on the cover of NBA 2K23’s regular edition.

Aside from showcasing the bleeding-edge graphics possible on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, the trailer also star some surprising guests — the Jabbawockeez, who brought the house down in the Game 5 halftime show of this year’s Finals series between GSW and Boston.

Watch the NBA 2K23 first look gameplay trailer below:

NBA 2K23 will drop on September 9.

