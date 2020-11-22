Drake makes Nike collab official with a teaser video

READY for some hotline bling?

Drake finally teased his long-rumored collaboration with Nike on his Instagram account, posting a video of a slow pan over a glistening lake to reveal a skyline and a slowly rotating logo. Then, when it fades out, a distinctive swoosh appears, followed by a date: 12.18.2020.

Watch the full video here.

12.18.2020 also has its own Instagram account — currently private. All visitors can see is the same triple comet logo that appears in the Nike teaser vid, which is also a recurring visual in Drake’s August hit “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

No shoes, merch, or apparel was revealed, but that seems to be the definitive word on a partnership that’s long been teased between the global apparel brand and Champagne Papi. In fact, “Laugh Now Cry Later”’s music vid was shot entirely in Nike HQ in Oregon.

The "Tootsie Slide" singer had also previously signed with the Jordan Brand back in 2013.

