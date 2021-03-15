Athlete-frontliners Kathy Bersola, Mika Esperanza are now vaccinated

ATHLETE-frontliners Kathy Bersola and Mika Esperanza shared that they had already received their first jabs of the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier this month, the Philippines received its first batch of vaccine doses. Distribution, however, remains limited to medical frontliners.

On Monday, the Perlas Spiker middle blocker posted a photo of herself on Twitter revealing the good news. She is a senior medical student in UP-PGH. It is also where she serves her clerkship over the pandemic.

"VACCINES. WORK. Finally. Still gotta keep our masks on and continue with our safety protocols!! Hoping we all get vaccinated soon," she said in a tweet as she posed for a photo.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The former University of the Philippines star also urged the national government to do better at its job, as the country marks the first anniversary since lockdown.

Meanwhile, former La Salle Lady Spiker setter and practicing doctor Mika Esperanza also received her first dose of the AstraZeneca shots.

Esperanza is already on her post-graduate internship.

Continue reading below ↓

She even revealed the tolerable side effects she experienced upon getting her jab.

"Almost a day after my first dose, I experienced slight myalgia (joint pains) but was gone this morning. I have headache now but totally tolerable (parang hangover lang ganon haha). We were given din paracetamol in case we experience this. So overall vaccines are safe," she assured her followers.