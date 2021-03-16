VisMin Super Cup finds ‘major friend’ in time for grand launch

FROM micro to macro.

Seeing its potential, the inaugural Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup finds a major backer in Puma, the top global brand known for both sports and lifestyle apparel.

Initially serving as brand sponsor of MJAS Zenith Talisay, Pumas has now widened its scope by reaching a partnership with the fledgling league whose inaugural season is set on April 9 in the town of Alcantara, Cebu.

Under the agreement, league executives, table officials, and referees will be officially outfitted with Puma gears.

The deal was signed recently between Puma Senior Manager for Sales and Marketing and Operations Mike Aldover and VisMin Super Cup COO Rocky Chan at the Cougar Athletic Trends (CAT) Inc. office in Pasig City.

Cougar Athletic Trends is the official distributor of Puma in the country.

“This is an opportunity for the brand to promote its basketball category, which we re-launched October of 2019. Currently, Puma basketball is globally recognized by consumers and players,” said Aldover.

Young NBA stars RJ Barrett, and Lamelo Ball, and veterans DeMarcus Cousins, Kyle Kuzma, Rudy Gay, Danny Green, Marcus Smart, Michael Porter Jr. are some of the top endorsers of Puma globally, while in local basketball the likes of Beau Belga, Carl Bryan Cruz, Paolo Hubalde, and JayJay Helterbrand are among the prominent ones.

“Before Michael Jordan, nauna talaga si Ralph Sampson,” said Aldover, referring to the other half of Houston’s Twin Towers in the 80s along with Hakeem Olajuwon, and 1983 NBA Rookie of the Year who had his customized PUMA Ralph Sampson (Lo Sneakers) during his playing days.

“We’re trying to strengthen the basketball line in the Philippines, and it would be better to start in the grassroots level.

“Lastly, it is a win for the Filipino people, by giving all those involved with jobs, plus entertainment for Filipinos who love basketball amid the COVID-19 situation.”

Chan welcomed the support of Puma, stressing the importance for a new league to get the trust and confidence of a local brand.

“I think this is the first time a big company known around the world is supporting a league, a new league in Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup. That’s why we’re thankful for Puma and excited about this partnership,” said the league official.

A total of 12 teams, five from the Visayas and seven from Mindanao, are seeing action in the first season of the VisMin Super Cup.

Aside from MJAS Zenith Talisay, other teams include ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City, KCS Computer Solutions, Cebu City, Tubigon-Bohol, Suiquijor, Dumaguete, and Tabogon in the Visayas, while Mindanao is comprised of Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Norte, Pagadian, Sindangan, and Cagayan De Oro.

