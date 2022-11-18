Active Lifestyle

See Catanduanes sights in Virac Ikot Ultramarathon

by Jham Mariano
2 hours ago
Virac Ikot Ultramarathon

EXPERIENCE the beauty of the Philippines’ Happy Island of Catanduanes as the Island Runners Club of Catanduanes (IRCC) brings you the second edition of the Virac Ikot Ultramarathon.

The 50-kilometer distance event will be happening on December 10 along with the celebration of ‘KAALDAWAN NIN VIRAC 2022’ and will traverse in the island’s capital, Virac.

Here are the rest of the details of the Virac Ikot Ultramarathon:

REGISTRATION FEE: Php 1,500

ASSEMBLY TIME: 4:00 AM

START: 5:00 AM

INCLUSIONS:

Race Bib

Finisher's Shirt

Finisher's Trophy,

Finisher's Medal,

Certificate Post-race Meal

STARTING/END POINT:

Virac Plaza Rizal

CUT-OFF TIME:

10 hours

MORE FROM SPIN

    HOW TO REGISTER:

    On-site payment for the walk-in registrants.

    Catanduanes Multi-Purpose Cooperative, San Pablo, Virac, Catanduanes

    RECEIVER: Ronnie Reyes

    CONTACT NUMBER: 0908-560-3567 0963-656-8410

    GCASH PAYMENT:

    0908-560-3567

    Ronnie Reyes

