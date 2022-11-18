See Catanduanes sights in Virac Ikot Ultramarathon

EXPERIENCE the beauty of the Philippines’ Happy Island of Catanduanes as the Island Runners Club of Catanduanes (IRCC) brings you the second edition of the Virac Ikot Ultramarathon.
The 50-kilometer distance event will be happening on December 10 along with the celebration of ‘KAALDAWAN NIN VIRAC 2022’ and will traverse in the island’s capital, Virac.
Here are the rest of the details of the Virac Ikot Ultramarathon:
REGISTRATION FEE: Php 1,500
ASSEMBLY TIME: 4:00 AM
START: 5:00 AM
INCLUSIONS:
Race Bib
Finisher's Shirt
Finisher's Trophy,
Finisher's Medal,
Certificate Post-race Meal
STARTING/END POINT:
Virac Plaza Rizal
CUT-OFF TIME:
10 hours
HOW TO REGISTER:
On-site payment for the walk-in registrants.
Catanduanes Multi-Purpose Cooperative, San Pablo, Virac, Catanduanes
RECEIVER: Ronnie Reyes
CONTACT NUMBER: 0908-560-3567 0963-656-8410
GCASH PAYMENT:
0908-560-3567
Ronnie Reyes