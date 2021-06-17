Diehard collector Vice Ganda regrets this one sneaker investment

AMONG the luxuries that Vice Ganda allows himself is an extensive collection of sneakers. In a recent vlog, the actor showed off some key pieces: A Nike Air Force 1 x Supreme. An Air Jordan 4 x UNION LA “Off Noir”. An Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Court Purple 2.0”.

When it comes to selecting pieces for his collection, the It’s Showtime host keeps it simple.

“Kung ano yung hype, kung ano yung brand, yun talaga hinahanap ko,” he told Spin.ph in a roundtable interview with various Summit Media editors. “Di na ako magpapaka-ipokrito.”

It is rare for him, Vice said, to “browse” in a sneaker store and pick up pieces based on, say, the design.

“Hindi ako pumapasok sa sneaker store na hindi ko alam kung anong binibili ko. Bihira yung may binili ako na nakita ko, [tapos], ‘Ay, maganda pala ‘to?’ Usually, alam ko na,” he declared.

Vice keeps tabs on the hottest drops by following sneaker stores’ Instagram accounts. “Tapos, since na-adik ako kay Hailey Baldwin, sa mga magkakapatid na Kardashian,” Vice explained, “kung ano’ng suot nila hinahanap ako.”

Another source of sneaker news? His stylist — thought, admittedly, Vice said, that could be hit or miss.

“Since may stylist ako, in-inform nila ako kung ano yung hype. Kaya nga minsan, nabubudol na ako. Minsan bumibili ako ng mahal, tapos, ‘Hindi naman hype yun! Ano’ng pinabili mo sa akin?’” he said.

Among those “budol” pieces? “Merong pinabili sa akin na Yeezy dati na high cut. nakalimutan ko na kung ano’ng tawag dun. Pero isa yun sa mga unang Yeezys dati. Binili ko siya ng P130,000.”

While Vice doesn’t recall the exact model, it shouldn’t be too hard to figure out which Yeezy the longtime actor is referring to. There are only two high tops, after all, in the rapper's erstwhile sneaker portfolio with adidas: the Yeezy 500 High Slate, which dropped at the end of 2019; and the Yeezy 750 Boost, released back in 2015, which was the first collab between Kanye West and adidas.

On StockX, the highest listed “lowest ask” for the 750 Boost as of June 17 is $1,950, or around P94,000.

“Sabi niya, bilhin mo na yan, maha-hype yan, magiging P500,000 rin yan soon,” Vice remembered. “Tapos ngayon, minumura ko siya. Di siya umabot ng 500.”

The stylist would occasionally point to the comedian that that particular Yeezy would already hit P100,000.

To which Vice would retort, “‘E ano’ng 100, 130 ko nga binili yan no!’”

Such are the perils of investing in sneakers.

“Kasi meron siyang sinasabi, ‘O, bilhin mo yan kasi magmamahal yan, yung value niyan tataas,’” Vice finished. “Parang painting rin yan. Nagmamahal yung value. Pero marami akong binili na hindi nagmahal yung value."

