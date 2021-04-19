Denden Lazaro gets in a good volleyball workout despite small home space

FOR NOW, home workouts remain the only option to stay both fit and safe inside the NCR+ bubble. Pro level athletes, often struggling with limited space and a lack of equipment, are challenged to make the most out of a bad situation.

But buffing up at home isn't always unfavorable. In fact, in volleyball, it may even have its unique advantages, according to Choco Mucho's prize libero Denden Lazaro.

"I realized that practicing inside the house can improve your ball control skills," she shared.

With the Premier Volleyball League eyeing to open in two months, this was the only option to stay active for the 29-year-old wife of PBA player LA Revilla. She uploaded a short videoclip of herself doing wall drills in a very small space in their home. Behind her was a glass window. Various breakables can also be seen in the clip.

"Think about it[:] you have to keep the ball in play within a limited amount of space & keep a steady focus on a small target. Cause if the ball goes flying, things start breaking," she shared in the caption.

The Ateneo graduate, though, certainly misses moving around more freely.

She added: "I miss playing without having to think of potentially destroying stuff."

Her colleagues and co-stars in the sport echoed her sentiments, or offered their encouragement, in the comments section.

Teammate Ponggay Gaston left a goat emoji, while Jem Ferrer said: "Spike receive us haha."

Lazaro replied: "Soon di lang spike receive magagawa natin."



Ella de Jesus and Kim Kianna Dy also weighed in with inside jokes.

