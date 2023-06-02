Vermosa Green Run pledges 'deeper commitment to the environment' in Year Two

DRIVEN by a 'deeper commitment to the environment,' the Vermosa Green Run returns for its highly anticipated comeback on Sunday, June 25, in Imus, Cavite.

Green Run Year Two

Alongside the second staging of the 3K, 5K, 10K, and 21K races, Year Two now includes a 1K Dog Run for fur babies and their owners to share a special bond while honing a fitter and more active lifestyle.

PHOTO: Ayala Land

"I believe the reason why we should be doing this [event] is to leave behind a green and sustainable world for future generations," said Ayala Land Head of Marketing and Communications Chrissy Roa.

"We have a lot of programs that support sustainability and [the Green Run] is one of them."

Meanwhile, Vermosa Project Development Manager Moses Aragones shared a preview of what to expect in this year's Green Run.

“Last year, we encouraged people to re-enjoy the outdoors after years of being cooped up at home due to the pandemic. This year, we want to build on that newfound appreciation by inviting people to develop a habit for fitness and wellness," said Aragones.

PHOTO: Ayala Land

"Physical activities like running really boost our immune system by providing more refreshing experiences that reduce stress. The abundance of wide-open spaces and state-of-the-art sports facilities at the Sports Hub, make The Green Run a once-a-year activity to look forward to as a mental and physical health booster," he added.

A groundbreaking development set to take effect this year is the provision of free personal accident insurances to over 3,000 expected participants courtesy of FPG Insurance, as revealed by Pinoy Fitness President Jeff Lo in an exclusive media launch on Thursday.

Similar to Green Run 2022, proceeds of the event will go to Haribon Foundation’s Adopt-a-Seedling Program.

Runners may also partake in Sun Life's ReCycle PH initiative, in which plastic bottles may be donated in exchange for points to claim special prizes.

Open to pro runners, fitness enthusiasts, and recreational runners of all fitness levels, interested participants may register on-site from June 3 to 18 at Toby's Sports Trinoma or Alabang Town Center, RUNNr Bonifacio High Street (Bldg. 33), or at the venue proper at Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus.

Concurrently, Green Run 2023's online registration portal may be accessed at ayalaland.myruntime.com.