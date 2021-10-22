Style MVPs Ricci Rivero, CJ Cansino go neat in head-to-toe Nike style

DON'T overthink it.

That, easily, is the best style advice CJ Cansino and Ricci Rivero would tell anyone who wants to make a statement in the way they dress.

The two have yet to play together since they became teammates in the University of the Philippines last year, but their chemistry, at least in terms of style, is already evident.

As the anticipated college duo grace the opening of the Nike Rise Glorietta Store, they sported the same Fragment x Travis Scott pair.

Cansino wore lows, while Rivero went with the high-top.

Continue reading below ↓

Style advice from CJ Cansino, Ricci Rivero

While they chose for the same shoes, the two Nike athletes still dressed uniquely with muted colors in all-Swoosh apparel.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The reliable forward straight out of UST went with a while-grey tie-dye Nike tee and a grey sweatpants, white socks, and black face mask.

Continue reading below ↓

"'Yung style ko, usual CJ lang, kung ano lang nasa cabinet, madaling bagayan pag Nike kasi halos lahat match naman," he told SPIN Life. "As for the shoes, syempre medyo flex lang, bigay ng Nike 'to and it's one of the most-hyped pairs sa sneaker game today. Just to show appreciation to them for providing us hype shoes."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Meanwhile, the former La Salle standout sported a black Nike x NBA long pullovers and paired it with white tattered pants. He also wore black cap, some sunnies, and a gold watch for details.

Continue reading below ↓

"Ako, may part sa wardrobe ko na puro Nike lang, may sweaters, shirts. Tapos 'yung shoes, paggising ko kita ko siya sa dulo ng bed, so naiisip ko agad ano isusuot ko. Madalas, black, white, grey for the outfit then, sa shoes ako babawi," Rivero said.

CJ and Ricci also shared that they're looking forward to helping each other out on the court once collegiate play is back.

"First time namin magiging magkakampi, super excited cause two years kaming walang ginagawa," Cansino said.

Rivero added: "Super excited cause this season would really be fun to watch cause almost lahat ng nag-transfer to play din. And everyone’s hungrier so lahat mas magiging excited to play because of the competitiveness of the season, mas matetest sino yung nagprepare."

The fans, for sure, are as stoked to see them make it rain, not just on the court, but also at the post-game runways in the arena.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.