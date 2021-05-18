Uniqlo x ‘One Piece’ collection will launch on May 24, with shirts for P790

ANIME fans may want to check out Uniqlo’s latest collection.

Dropping on May 24 is a collaboration with long-running anime One Piece. The collection is made up of six graphic tees in a variety of colors and artfully minimalist designs. It centers around the “Wano Country arc” of the vast manga and anime series, which recently released its 1,000th chapter last January.

Take a look at the designs. Three shirts just have a design on the front, while the other half of the collection will feature prints on both the front and back.

The collection launched in Japan in 2021. Locally, the tees will go for P790.

