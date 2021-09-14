Under Armour’s Project Rock 4 now out for P8,395

TRAIN like Dwayne?

Touted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself as a “fitness game changer”, the latest update to his Project Rock line of signature sneakers is now out in the Philippines, with a retail price of P8,395.

This Under Armour training shoe is a big update, looks-wise, from the PR 3. Like the Embiid One (released by UA last year), Project Rock 4 features medial lateral TPU lace locks, to ostensibly lock down the fit. A TPU heel clip, meanwhile, purports to do the same for your heel.

It still carries over the HOVR foam — lifted from Under Armour’s running line — and TriBase outsole.

The PR4 positions itself as an all-around training shoe, whether you’re doing explosive cardio, lifting weights, or otherwise bulking up like The Rock.

How to buy the Project Rock 4

It’s now available in Under Armour flagship stores at SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, and Bonifacio High Street, or through the brand’s official Viber chat and collect channel.

Black and blue colorways are available in men's sizes. In female sizes is the white PR4 with a gold TPU lock.

