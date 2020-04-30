Return to running form with the UA HOVR Machina

Whether they're racing for a spot at the trials, shaving a few seconds off their 5K best, or even trying to work out indoors this pandemic season, runners are always looking for that extra edge.

Often, runners are forced to choose a high-cushion running shoe for longer distance races, or a lightweight racing shoe for faster running. Well, Under Armour wants to hit two birds with one stone with the UA HOVR Machina.

Mixing the speed of a racing shoe with the comfort of a long-distance trainer, these new kicks from UA pack these features:

Real-time form coaching

All of the footwear in Under Armour's 2020 run suite come digitally connected, allowing runners not only to track and analyze their runs, but also to gain unprecedented insight into their running form.

Next on the table, though, is real-time Form Coaching. This personalized feature helps every runner ensure that their form doesn’t break down in the middle of a run by providing real-time, personalized guidance.

Runners can also measure their foot strike angle and ground contact time in a post-run analysis, for even deeper insights into their form. This will be useful on longer runs where the form may tend to break down due to fatigue. All of these features are available with a seamless, easy-to-use connection to MapMyRun, a worldwide health and fitness community.

High-energy feel

Remember when we said carbon plates in running shoes are now all the rage?

Under Armour isn't getting in on that action, too. What gives the pair its fast-feeling speed is its propulsion plate, designed to keep the pace quick no matter what distance. The two-pronged carbon-filled Pebax spring plate helps runners keep their turnover quick and their transition snappy.

Fast function, full throttle

Cushioning is known to improve running energy, a factor that can make a difference of several minutes when it comes to marathon racing. That’s why the UA HOVR Machina features a new uncaged midsole that gives all the benefits of soft HOVR cushioning.

The 'uncaged' part is important. Thanks to precise geometry, the midsole is now secured onto the shoe without the need for side cages, saving weight while still providing responsive cushion. With the same durability and fit as the UA HOVR Infinite and about 20 percent more cushioning, the new UA HOVR Machina will hopefully provide more energy return.