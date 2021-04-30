After 6 years, Under Armour’s Curry One 'Dub Nation' gets official PH release

STEPH Curry is on a hot streak lately — which may or not be coincidental with Under Armour’s decision to officially release the Curry One ‘Dub Nation’ in Asia.

This white and blue pair first dropped in May 2015, when Curry was leading the GSW charge to an NBA title — their first in 40 years. Now, six years to the month, “the [shoe’s] launch in Asia allows fans in the region to relive Curry’s triumph through the signature colourway, featuring the Golden State Warriors official Royal Blue and Golden Yellow colors,” the brand said in a statement.

Thue Dub Nation features a crisp white upper, plus a midsole with a blue gradient fade and speckled pattern. The outsole comes in blazing yellow, while blue accents highlight the silhouette of the performance hi-tops.

Meanwhile, “4:13” is embroidered on the shoe tongue’s lace loop. It references Curry’s favorite Bible phrase, one that also inspired a Dub City frontliner this week.

It will be released today, April 30, for P7,995. It will only be available in the Mall of Asia, Megamall, Bonifacio High Street, and Greenbelt 3 branches of Under Armour. But fans can also purchase it via the brand’s official Viber group.

Editor's Note: When shopping outside, please remember to follow all health protocols, wear face masks and shields, and maintain social distancing.

Steph Curry's signature sneakers are now on their eighth iteration. They are no longer sold with the Under Armour badge, but under Curry Brand — a sub-brand under the UA umbrella.

