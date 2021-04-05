Ultramarathoner in Parañaque receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

THE pandemic is not stopping Rosalinda Pendon Ogsimer from engaging in a healthy lifestyle through running.

Ogsimer was one of the senior citizens inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday in Paranaque City. She is well-known in the running circuit being an ultramarathoner, a person who competes in events that are longer than the standard marathon distance of 42.195 kilometers.

Ogsimer, who will turn 74 on April 15, said she continues to run during the pandemic, but is limited only within her area in Barangay Moonwalk.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Before the pandemic, Ogsimer said she can run at a marathon distance, and as far as Bonifacio Global City from her home in a given day. She also competes in several ultramarathon events, which are currently barred from being staged due to the pandemic.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Inter-Agency Task Force against Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) stressed that exercise is allowed during the lockdown but is limited to only non-contact sports and activities such as running.

Exercises, however, are only allowed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and should only be done within the community.

“Every day, may workout ako,” said Ogsimer in an interview with SPIN.ph and Reportr lensman Jerome Ascaño. “Bawal lumabas. Doon lang within the village. Every day, five kilometers.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ogsimer on Monday said she is happy to receive the first dose of vaccine.

“At least, makakalabas ng medyo safe. Hindi pa naman sigurado kung safe na,” said Ogsimer.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño