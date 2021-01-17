Ultraboost 21 teased on Adidas PH online store, will cost P9,500

THE newest iteration of adidas’ signature running shoe silhouette has been revealed in the adidas Philippines site, with a "Coming Soon" label. Following the global launch date, five colorways will drop on midnight on February 4:

Revealed by adidas two days ago, the Ultraboost 21 has added a few new performance features. There’s the LEP, or Linear Energy Push, Torsion system — a thin thermoplastic bridge between the forefoot and the heel which promises a “15 percent increase in forefoot bending stiffness.” There’s also more Boost than ever before; the midsole packs in 6 percent more Boost capsules for more comfort and support, fit into a more pronounced heel curve.

Of course, the style has also drastically changed. The Three Stripes now lie on a translucent plastic badge, and the signature heel frame from the 20s has been filled in completely. In the launch ‘Cloud White/Core Black/Solar Yellow’ colorway, striking racing lines energize the silhouette.

The Ultraboost 21 will launch for P9,500 — the same price as the 20 when it first launched.





