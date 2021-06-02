Ultra Boost, Stan Smiths, Adizero Pro get bright colorways for Pride Month

FOR JUNE, three popular adidas silhouettes are coming out in fresh, candy-colored variants to add a bit of pop to your style rotation.

The Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA, Adizero Pro, and classic Stan Smiths get decked out in multicolored new variants, all to celebrate Pride Month.

Check them out here:

As befits the month that honors the LBTQ+ community, the various colors on each pair come together into a groovy Love Unites logo, which you can spot on various parts of the shoe.

Adidas is releasing these three shoes as part of a 30+ Pride collection that includes many other apparel and footwear lines across the Three Stripes.

“With pieces spanning style and performance wear, the expansive collection looks to hero a ‘Do It Yourself’ (DIY) visual aesthetic born from the LGBTQ+ communities who had sought to create their own spaces for self-expression,” said the brand in a statement.

It added, “This ‘DIY’ aesthetic is what inspires the fluid geometries as well as the expressive and layered graphics seen throughout the collection.”

Also included as part of its global Pride campaign are several artists, influencers, and athletes who are part of or are allies of the LBTQ+ community, including the Las Vegas Aces’ Chelsea Gray and the Minnesota Lynx’s Layshia Clarendon, the first openly transgender professional basketball player.

