Take a look at Adidas’ brand-new UltraBoost

SAY HELLO to the UltraBoost 6.0.

Unveiled today in a new “Non-Dyed/Crew Blue” colorway, the latest addition to the UB fam leans hard on its knitted roots, with a planet-friendly twist. A complex pattern rises up from the Primeblue fabric — a new adidas material that’s derived in part from recycled ocean plastic. Even the signature Three Stripes lace cage, long a staple of the UltraBoost line, has been crafted from repurposed plastic and fishing nets.

Continue reading below ↓

Looks-wise, though, the UltraBoost 6.0 doesn’t stray too far from the mold; a good or bad thing, depending on how you view the UBs after countless releases.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Compared to the UltraBoost 21 released this year, however, you can clearly see how this new edition is more of a lifestyle pair, compared to the UB 21’s more performance-oriented looks.

Check out more pictures below. In the United States, it will retail for $180 (the same price as the UltraBoost 21s). We’ll keep tabs on any news on Philippine price and release.





Continue reading below ↓









Continue reading below ↓



