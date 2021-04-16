Take a look at Adidas’ brand-new UltraBoost

SAY HELLO to the UltraBoost 6.0.
Unveiled today in a new “Non-Dyed/Crew Blue” colorway, the latest addition to the UB fam leans hard on its knitted roots, with a planet-friendly twist. A complex pattern rises up from the Primeblue fabric — a new adidas material that’s derived in part from recycled ocean plastic. Even the signature Three Stripes lace cage, long a staple of the UltraBoost line, has been crafted from repurposed plastic and fishing nets.
Looks-wise, though, the UltraBoost 6.0 doesn’t stray too far from the mold; a good or bad thing, depending on how you view the UBs after countless releases.
Compared to the UltraBoost 21 released this year, however, you can clearly see how this new edition is more of a lifestyle pair, compared to the UB 21’s more performance-oriented looks.
Check out more pictures below. In the United States, it will retail for $180 (the same price as the UltraBoost 21s). We’ll keep tabs on any news on Philippine price and release.