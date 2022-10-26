UAAP announces partnership with Macbeth, two other brands

THE UAAP has formalized its partnerships with Macbeth, Kairos Diagnostic Laboratory, and Havaianas - with each partner bringing its own expertise to the college league.

Macbeth, a Southern Californian apparel and footwear brand founded by Blink 182 member Tom DeLonge, said the partnership with the UAAP will allow it to broaden its market base. It has started to leverage its specialty in the UAAP community by providing uniforms for the league’s working staff.

“Rock and roll and sports, why not,” said UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag. “If you look back also at Macbeth - the Shakespearean play - it is what it is. It’s art in its purest form. It’s honest and uncompromising.”

“We’re actually in talks to do a few merchandises for the UAAP,” said Macbeth brand manager Rhome Yu, a former table tennis athlete at Ateneo.

“For us to be part of the UAAP is opening another door to introduce to the younger market what Macbeth is. We’re also going to release next year a Macbeth athletics line so tying up with the UAAP, I think, is the best way to promote what we have in store in the future.”

