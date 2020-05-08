Trolling MJ, Reebok reissues Dream Team-inspired retro jacket

AS in many things The Last Dance, some old wounds are being freshly reopened as the sports docu revisits many controversial moments from the heyday of His Airness.

In one case, Reebok is getting back at Mike by reissuing a jacket inspired by the same one Jordan (and the rest of the 1992 “Dream Team”) wore during the Olympic Awarding ceremony — US flag not included.

“We would have preferred the flag on the other shoulder,” wrote the shoe brand in a tongue in cheek post on Instagram.

Reebok is referring, of course, to that moment (captured in a recent episode in The Last Dance) when Jordan draped an American flag over his shoulder during the Olympic awarding ceremonies.

It wasn’t because he was patriotic. It was because he was a loyal Nike soldier, and didn’t want the Reebok logo on his jacket's right side to appear on camera.

The jacket itself was first released two years ago, and was inspired by the classic 1992 Olympic training jackets. A few key differences from the original include moving the Reebok logo from the right to the left, just in case you want to cover it up again with a flag. It will go on sale in Reebok’s US online store for $80 (or around P4,036).

