Traqs, World Vision team up for Independence Day Bike Ride

TRAQS and World Vision team up for the Traqs' 125th Independence Day Bike Ride, which aims to bring together fitness enthusiasts from all over the country, offering both onsite and virtual riding options.

Through Traqs, a mobile application with cutting-edge health and wellness activity recorder, participants will also earn 10,000 Qoins by completing a 35-kilometer bike ride.

Deadline for the early registration promo is on Monday (June 5).

#teamonsite riders will meet at a designated area in Muntinlupa on Monday (June 12), when the 35km journey will commence. The route will take riders through picturesque landscapes and historical sites.

Details will be announced in the group's Facebook page.

For those preferring to ride from their own location, the #teamvirtual option allows participants to embark on a 35km virtual ride anywhere in the country by registering via the Traqs mobile application.

Cyclists can choose a path that passes by historical or heritage sites, capturing the essence of Philippine history while contributing to their fitness goals.

Traqs, a locally developed platform that is the brainchild of Jim Morris Sarmiento, has been specifically designed for Pinoy bikers, runners, athletes, and other fitness enthusiasts.

It revolutionizes the way individuals track and engage with their fitness activities. By seamlessly recording biking, running, and walking endeavors, Traqs empowers users to map their routes, track vital statistics, and capture memorable moments through photos.

What sets Traqs apart is its commitment to a rewarding platform. Participants can earn Qoins, Traqs' exclusive points system, by taking part in daily, weekly, and monthly challenges. These Qoins can be converted into raffle tickets for exciting periodic raffles, where fantastic prizes await lucky winners.

Moreover, Qoins can be redeemed for exclusive discounts and other thrilling items, enhancing the overall fitness journey experience.

"Think of Traqs as your trusted, tag-along partner that motivates and rewards you for pursuing your passion," said Sarmiento, CEO and Founder at Traqs. "We believe that fitness should be enjoyable, and our app encourages users to embrace their favorite activities while connecting with a supportive community."

To get started, participants can download the Traqs app from the Play Store or App Store, or directly access it through www.onelink.to/traqsph.