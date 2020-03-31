Bongbong, DILG Sec Año among 500+ new COVID-19 cases as PH breaches 2,000 mark

DEPARTMENT of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año, one of the key pillars of the Inter-Agency Task Force that is managing the current COVID-19 crisis, confirmed today that he has tested positive for the viral disease.

He received his results just a little earlier today, but clarified that he is not showing any symptoms.

Año, however, is making an announcement "to call the attention of all persons I had close contact with to go on self-quarantine and observe any symptoms, in accordance with Department of Health (DOH) guidelines," he said in a statement released to the media.

In today's press briefing, the Department of Health announced that 528 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country. This brings the total of cases to 2,084.

Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire has attributed the sharp rise in cases to the increased capacity of our health system to process test results.

The DOH added that 10 people died. Total number of deaths from the virus now number 88, with recovered patients increasing by seven for a total of 49.

On Twitter, the health department released a log of the testing kit inventory across the seven laboratories around the nation:

Today, the spokesperson of Bongbong Marcos also confirmed that the ex-senator has tested positive for COVID-19.

He received his test results from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine last March 28.

“Gumaganda na ang kondisyong pangkalusugan ni dating Sen. Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. makaraang ihayag sa resulta ng clinical test,” said Victor Rodriguez, Marcos’ spokesperson, said in a statement to the media.