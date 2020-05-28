At Toby’s Sports’ online store, all adidas and Nike items are 30 percent off

IT’S a midyear sale at Toby’s Sports!

Or, if you want to look at it that way, a little celebratory sale for the waning days of enhanced community quarantine.

Whatever your reason for wanting to splurge, if you’re looking for a new pair of shoes or some sports apparel, Toby’s Sports is offering a huge 30 percent discount on the two biggest sports brands on the planet.

Yup, you read that right: adidas and Nike items on Toby’s Sports are 30% off.

To activate the discount, you’ll need to shop at their online store at Tobys.com, and then key in the code MIDYEAR30 upon checkout. You can pick up your orders at their fulfillment center in the Quorum Group headquarters in C. Raymundo, Pasig, or book a courier to pick them up for you. (For more guidelines on order pick-ups, read their company blog article here.)

adidas and Nike aren’t the only ones offering discounts on Tobys.com. Exercise equipment is also at a whopping 50 percent off. For running fanatics, select Hoka One One sneakers are at 30 percent off.

