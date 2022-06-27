Grab up to 50% off on these Adidas running shoes at Toby’s Sports

CONGRATS, you’ve just survived the first half of 2022. Feel like rewarding yourself with some retail therapy?

As June comes to a close, a variety of retailers are offering midyear or end of season sales. Among them is Toby’s Sports, which is serving up some deep discounts on its sports equipment and apparel on offer.

If you’re looking for a new pair of kicks, the brand is offering these adidas running shoes at up to 50 percent off — Three Stripes, at a lower price. Scroll through the Instagram post below to see all their offerings.

Toby's Sports midyear sale offerings

If you’ve been looking to score adidas’ flagship running shoe, the UltraBoost 22 is now P7,600, from its original P9,500.

The UltraBoost 5.0 DNA, meanwhile, drops down to P6,650 from P9,500.

The Response Super 2.0 for women gets the biggest discount: Half off from P4,500, so it’s now just P2,250.

Other adidas running shoes on sale are Supernova+ in men’s sizes and the Supernova in women’s, as well as the Adizero Boston 10 for women.

Select Toby’s Stores are running the sale. You can also check out their website to buy online, or use their “chat & collect” on their official Viber community.

Toby’s Sports is also offering discounts on Nike bags and Nike slides, as well as sports equipment and gear.

