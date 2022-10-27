Printing your own apparel? Toby's Sports x Team Rebel Sports has you covered

TOBY'S Sports has linked up with Team Rebel Sports for its Toby's Custom Lab at the Flagship Store in Bonifacio Global City.

"They wanted somebody to help with the Toby's Custom Lab and I think we're one of the perfect options for them," said Joel Cu, Team Rebel Sports president.

Team Rebel will provide the apparel customization services catering to the general public housed inside the Toby's Sports stores.

Toby's Custom Lab offers print on demand service, where direct-to-film printing can be done in as fast as 30 minutes, and full custom services, where customers can have their sports uniforms, corporate shirts, and apparel be printed by bulk for a minimum order of 10.

Print on demand price ranges from P90 to P150, depending on the size of the logo that one wants to be printed.

Print on demand offered by Toby's Sports x Rebel Sports

"Kung kailangan mo ng mabilisan, you can get a blank piece of uniform na meron kami sa store or even bring your own and pwede ka magpa-print," said Justin Cu, Team Rebel Sports vice president for sales.

Full custom services, meanwhile, will be for big orders as Toby's Sports will act as a conduit with Team Rebel Sports providing high-quality products straight from their production factory in Antipolo.

All of these are in line of Toby's Sports aim to give a "more personalized customer experience."

Truth be told, it's a partnership that has been decades in the making with the Claudio family, the owners of Toby's Sports, and Cu being close friends since the 1980s, with the latter even supplying ready-to-wear apparel for the leading sports retailer in 2001.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

More than two decades later, they find themselves side-by-side again.

"They approached us noong January and offered this joint venture. We have the same mindset when it comes to being aggressive and catering the general public," said the elder Cu, with Team Rebel Sports also serving as the official outfitter of Shakey's Super League and, previously, of PBA 3x3.

Currently, the Toby's Custom Lab is situated on its biggest store in BGC but Cu expects three more stores to be able to provide these services to the public soon.

"Pinoy tayo at kailangan pagserbisyuhan natin ang ating mga kababayan," he said. "Ang Team Rebel, nandito para sumerbisyo sa mga kababayan natin."

