Toby’s Sports in BGC will reopen May 22

AFTER more than two months under lockdown, the Toby’s Sports flagship store in Bonifacio Global City will reopen its doors for customers looking for sneakers and sports equipment.

The sports retailer announced that it would reopen their BGC store on Friday, May 22. It also posted updates of the reopening of its other branches.

Continue reading below ↓

Reopening tomorrow, May 19, will be several stores in SM malls around the country, including SM Angono, SM Marilao, SM Baliwag, SM Tarlac, SM Legazpi, SM Dagupan, SM Iloilo, SM San Lazaro, and SM Fairview.

Already open are Toby’s Sports outlets in KCC Mall General Santos, Xentro Mall Calapan, Robinsons North Tacloban, Robinsons Dumaguete, Robinsons Place Ormoc, SM Taytay, Limketkai CDO, Abreeza Davao, SM Lipa, SM Bacolod, and SM Valenzuela.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In accordance with IATF guidelines, only a limited number of people will be allowed inside each branch. Hand sanitization and foot bath stations will be provided at the entrance, where your temperature will also be checked. Masks for everyone will be required. In addition, store employees will also be wearing gloves.

Meanwhile, Nike Factory Store made a simple announcement on Facebook: “We are back.” (The post, however, is not public, and only viewable by the page's fans.)

It also posted safety guidelines for its stores, which should already be familiar to everyone venturing out in this “new normal”: required masks, temperature checks, and enforced social distancing.

Continue reading below ↓

Nike Factory Store has branches along NLEX Pampanga, SLEX Mamplasan, Paseo Outlets in Laguna, and The Outlets at Pueblo Verde in Cebu.

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and downloading the Spin Game Sticker Pack.