TnT unveils all-black 'Giga Mamba' jersey in hopes of turning fortunes around

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY - The TnT Tropang Giga in a black and gold uniform?

Hoping to turn around its campaign anew, the franchise will be parading in its new playing jersey on Saturday when it tangles with streaking Meralco in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The Tropang Giga decided to ditch for a while their traditional blue and gold as well as white and gold uniform in favor of an all-black jersey inspired by the late NBA great Kobe Bryant.

“Unleashing the all-black Giga Mambas tonight,” said team manager Gabbt Cui.

TnT is going to its 6:45 p.m. encounter with the Bolts fresh from a 79-85 loss to Barangay Ginebra Friday night at the Angeles University Foundation gym, marking the first time the team yielded the top spot in the standings since the restart of the season.

After kicking off their campaign by winning their first five matches, the Tropang Giga fell to a 6-3 record as they lost two of their last three games.

The game against Meralco will also be the team’s third in the last four days.

“Pahiyang (lang),” said coach Bong Ravena on the move to use a new playing jersey.

The Tropang Giga though, are still in second place and on track of earning one of the Top 4 spots by the end of the eliminations for a twice-to-beat edge in the playoffs.

Meralco is on a roll, however, winning its last two games for a 5-3 (win-loss) mark for solo third place.

But TnT is confident the change in fortune begins with a change in color jersey.

“Let’s get that win,” said Cui.

