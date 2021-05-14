Titan reveals price of PG 5 x PS5 collab: It’s P5,895

IN AN Instagram post, specialty sneaker store Titan has just announced the price of the PlayStation x Nike PG 5 “PS5.”

It’s P5,895. According to the brand, it’s available in store and online.

But wait. Before you start reaching for your wallets (because, you know, it’s payday weekend), you have to know that unless you successfully joined the On-Demand Draw hosted by Titan two days ago, you have little chance of getting one.

Winning entries to the raffle draw for On Demand buyers were already informed of their eligibility last May 12.

If you're looking to do a walk-in purchase, “please note that only those with successful in-store appointments can enter the store,” Titan’s Instagram post stated.

The PG 5 x PS5 collab decks out Paul George's signature sneakers in the cool blue and white colors of the Sony's latest console. It was announced to much fanfare by both Nike and PlayStation a week ago.

