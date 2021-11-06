In time for big 11/11 sale, Titan relaunches its app

THE TITAN app is back with a vengeance.

A sleeker design puts the sneakers front and center in the new TITAN 22 app, available at the Apple App Store and Google Play, and which replaces the old, now-defunct Titan app. (Opening the old app boots you to a “deactivated” screen that prompts you to head for the website.)

The homescreen of the app guides you to the specialty sneaker store’s most popular lines — Air Jordan 1, of course, but also Dunks, Air Force 1s, and one-tap access to the new arrivals section. A separate ‘Shop All’ tab presents the rest of its SKUs in an attractive vertical format.

Meanwhile, the ‘Access’ tab gets you straight to its most coveted, limited-time draws.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

11/11 deals at the Titan app

The app’s release times it nicely for Titan’s ongoing 11/11 sale. It actually starts today, and will run all the way to November 11. It will offer select items at discounts that can reach up to 50 percent. Spotted on sale today, November 6? The Nike PG 5 ‘PlayStation 5’ at 20 percent off (P4,716, down from P5,895).

Continue reading below ↓

In addition, if you input the code TITANAPP10, you get an additional 10 percent off your purchases using the app.

The first version of the Titan app launched around August 2019. You can see how it originally looked from the screenshot below, taken from its UX/UI designer Alexine Beltran.





Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.