Tiongson, Nambatac join Arwind in Peak family as flagship store opens

TWO of the newest endorsers of Peak graced the inauguration of its first flagship store in the country.

Peak flagship store opens

Terrafirma guard Juami Tiongson and Rey Nambatac of Rain or Shine were formally introduced as part of the growing Peak family recently as they served as among the special guest in the opening of its latest and grandest store located at the 3rd floor of the One Ayala Mall in Makati.

The two joined fellow ambassador Arwind Santos during the store opening held last week.

Peak Sports Philippines president Michael Chenglay and vice president Jonathan Chenglay led the ribbon cutting ceremony together with Santos, Tiongson, and Nambatac.

Also gracing the affair were PBA players Joseph Eriobu of Magnolia and Rain or Shine’s Jhonard Clarito together with 2022 Ms World Gwendolyn Fourniol and Ms. Eco Philippines Ashley Montenegro.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Santos spoke in behalf of the entire Peak family, which also includes Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon.

“More power sa Peak. At sa tiwala ng Peak, maraming salamat. Mabuhay tayong lahat,” said the former PBA MVP who had been endorsing the popular Chinese footwear and sportswear since last year.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph