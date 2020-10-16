Check out coach Tim Cone swim laps to stay fit inside bubble

ANGELES CITY – With nothing else to do in the PBA bubble, Tim Cone makes it a point to work out and stay fit.

The Barangay Ginebra coach said he does walking, running, and swimming in the morning every day at the Clark Freeport in between practices and playing in the Philippine Cup.

The 62-year-old champion coach was spotted working outdoor with former Alaska player Jojo Lastimosa, who brought with him his own bike inside the bubble.

But Cone really does a lot of pool workout as he usually joins the Kings during their aqua training.

“I try to walk, run and then I do one hour workout in the pool,” he said. “I do laps in the pool every day.”

Cone got hooked on the pool for being friends with Alaska team owner Wilfred Uytengsu, a former Philippine swimming team member, who later on branched out to triathlon.

But the Ginebra mentor also appreciates the moment that he gets to work out and at the same time, hook up with fellow coaches and former players in the case of Lastimosa.

“Just being around with other coaches and with other players like Jojo (Lastimosa) for an hour we’re walking around,” he said of his spending time working outdoor with the 56-year-old Lastimosa, now a deputy at NLEX, with who Cone won nine championships during their time together at Alaska.

The everyday grind has done Cone a lot of good in terms of keeping in shape the past two weeks he’s been with the Kings inside the bubble.

“Actually, I get in pretty good shape, even in better shape than when I’m in Manila,” said a smiling Cone, who also happens to be a tennis buff.

