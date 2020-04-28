This street gear maker shifts production to eye-catching face mask designs

THIS small-scale business owner can barely make ends meet during this lockdown, but whenever he sees someone in need, he’s quick to lend a hand.

Equipped with all the right tools and experience in working with fabric, Sack It! PH — a modest maker of skateboarding and biking gear and accessories based in Pembo, Makati — decided to tweak their production from making outdoor bags to face masks.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

“Kapag frontliner ang bibili o naghahanap, binibigay ko na lang ng libre. Cotton ‘yung loob niyan tapos sa labas may graphic design,” Marvin Corpuz, owner of Sack It! PH told SPIN Life.

Face masks are now considered an integral part of full-body style and fashion, especially since we can't go out without wearing one. And Sack It! PH wants wearers to still look trendy by making patterned and colorful washable face masks.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

“’Nung una kasi, gumawa lang ako para sa bahay, sa family, tapos pinost ko lang tapos maraming nag-inquire. Maraming may gusto bumili, tapos marami nang nag-order,” 41-year-old Corpuz said. “Problema lang ngayon, wala akong mabilihan ng materyales.”

The brand was founded in 2011 as the owner, who is also a skater and biker, decided to quit his job to go full-time on his production business.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

“Ginagawa naming skate bags, board sack, mga bags na pang-travel, tapos may mga nagtatanong if kaya ba gumawa nito, ganyan, nagtuloy-tuloy na. Matagal na kaming gumagawa, ako ang nagde-design tapos biyenan ko ang nagtatahi. Nung 2011, nag-full time na,” he said.

Facemasks are sold for 40 pesos each, and these are his main source of income this enhanced community quarantine period. But Corpuz is giving them away for free as his simple way of gratitude to the frontliners.