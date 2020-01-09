This new adidas tennis shoe is weirdly attractive

NEW decade, new silhouette. But adidas isn't satisfied with just rolling out a slight tweak on an old pair. They're rolling out an eye-popping new style — and on the tennis court, no less.

It's not like they haven't rolled out laceless shoes before. The Ultraboost line and Messi's lean and mean Nemeziz cleats are obvious progenitors. But the sleek, high cut of these boots, with the three stripes flush against the textured knit mesh, make for a shoe that's throwing out the old rules.





While it will certainly draw attention on the street (and the club, and the office), they built this shoe for performance, too. "We know from working with athletes and through feedback that the most important elements of a tennis shoe are comfort, stability and durability," said Stanislav Goussev, Footwear Design Director for adidas Tennis in a statement.

What that means is that it's got durable hoe and teel cages for solid support, as well as a midsole with EVA foam.





But its greatest innovation is how the Stycon creates a snug fit with a laceless system. The expandable high collar stretches enough to get your feet in, before the uppers lock them firmly in place. The fit is so tight, Forbes' Tim Newcomb writes, that you might "need a shoehorn to more easily get the tight-fitting Stycon on.

The Stycon was launched today, and retails for $140, or around P7,100. No word yet on a Philippine release, but we're keeping our eyes peeled.