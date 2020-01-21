The new Curry 7 'Our History' (out today for P7,995) has serious colors, takes on a serious topic

AN UNCOMMON colorway deserves an uncommon origin story.

About two years ago, Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors took a side trip to the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. with a group of students.

The circumstances of the visit were a little tricky. In September of 2017, President Donald Trump had withdrawn the usual White House invitation to the championship team, due to what he felt was a 'hesitation' from the Warriors.

Several members of the then-championship team didn't really feel like going anyway. (No NBA championship team, aside from the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, who dropped by two days after Trump won the election, has ever visited the current administration's White House.)

Without wanting to "politicize anything," small forward Klay Thompson told the New York Post: "The White House is a great honor, but there are other circumstances that we felt not comfortable going,"

Instead, they visited the Museum, which, according to founding director Lonnie G. Bunch III, tells "the American story through the lens of African American history and culture."

Now, Under Armour is commemorating this visit with the Curry 7 'Our History' colorway. It pays honor to the museum and its architect David Adjaye, with the building's unique three-tired structure reflected in the shoes' three layers of color across the uppers.

Here's how the building looks:

The museum's latitude and longitude is also etched on the heel tab.

Not coincidentally, the shoes are launching just in time for Black History Month in the USA. "The Our History colorway is special; it reflects on our history and those who helped build it," said Curry in an official statement.

In the Philippines, the shoe will go for P7,995. You can find it at Under Armour SM Mall of Asia and SM Megamall 3, as well as online at UA.com. Specialty shop Titan is also carrying the shoe.