This Air Jordan 5 is on sale right now in Nike Factory Store

IT’S RARE to see a retro, mainline Air Jordan up in an outlet store. So it’s with a pleasant surprise that Nike Factory Store is offering up the AJ5 ‘Oregon’ in three of its branches.

The Air Jordan V ‘Oregon’ is a recent release, dropping in the last quarter of 2020. It pays homage to the university of Nike founder Phil Knight (where he was part of the school’s track team), with an apple green base and yellow highlights.

A PE version of this shoe was released back in 2014 for the players of the Oregon Ducks. This 2020 SE version swaps out the Ducks logo at the heel for a Jordan team jock tab, and replaces the university’s ‘O’ mark on the tongue with a Jumpman logo.

NFS is selling it pretty close to SRP. When it came out in September, it retailed for $225, or around P10,929. On StockX, it’s currently going for $210 (or around P10,200) for its lowest ask. NFS is pricing it at P10,995.

It’s currently only available in its outlets in NLEX Pampanga, SLEX Mamplasan, and Paseo Outlets.