LOOK: Gearing up for JP comeback, Thirdy Ravena sports PH colors in custom PG5s

AFTER being benched for three months straight, Thirdy Ravena is flexing big as he eyes his on-court return in the Japanese B. League.

The first-ever Asian import in the land of the rising sun's pro hoops league, Ravena is under contract with San-en NeoPhoenix. But the team has been playing Thirdy-less since last January after Ravena suffered an index finger injury.

Thirdy, though, is eyeing to pick up where he left off, and is slated to join the team on this Wednesday's game.

What better way to do it than to rep his roots in the dopest way possible?

Check out the Nikes Thirdy is rocking in his latest IG post. He had the Philippine colors painted in his custom pair of PG5s: blue and red uppers, red side soles, and golden Swoosh. It also had the words "On a mission" written at the back.

"Katipunan [to] Toyohashi #NewPlaceSameMission," he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo gallery of these customs.

Ravena was referencing his career arc, which saw him fly to Japan right after his three-peat championship stint with the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP.