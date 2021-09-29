Smells like team spirit: These Warriors showcased the Curry 9

“CURRY 9 crew,” the Warriors’ social media called them.

With Steph Curry at the center pointing excitedly at their new kicks, the team uploaded a photo from media day with Damion Lee and Andre Iguodala giving you the first look at the Curry 9, the latest signature shoe from Under Armour’s Curry Brand.

Continue reading below ↓

Here’s a closer look at the bright colorways the GSW trio were rocking.

Curry 9, price TBA

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

It seems that the Curry 9 looks to retain its predecessor’s UA Flow foam, a flexible, squeakless material with no outsole. Design-wise, it stands out from the Curry Flow 8 with an overlapping, radial pattern on the semi-transparent mesh, as well as a more pronounced and distinctive heel.

The Curry Flow 8 — the first shoe under the Curry Brand imprint — launched in December of last year, and retailed in the Philippines for P7,995. We will update you as soon as we get word of the local retail price and drop date of the Curry 9 here.

Continue reading below ↓

Of course, not everyone in the Warriors rocked Curry Brand. For example, Juan Toscano-Anderson showed off the Nike Kobe Zoom 5 ‘Prelude’, Andrew Wiggins had on a black-and-white number from the Kyrie 7 ‘Team Bank’ pack, and the comebacking Klay Thompson naturally had on a new colorway from his upcoming KT7 with Anta.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.