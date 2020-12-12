These are the best sneaker deals for 12.12

TWELVE-twelve is in full swing. And if you’re looking for new kicks, now is the perfect time to snap them up.

We’ve gathered a few of the best sneaker deals in this little list. If you’re going out to shop, remember to follow all health protocols.

Toby’s Sports: Dame 7 at 30 percent off

Damian Lillard’s latest signature shoe is at a very, very tempting 30 percent off at Toby’s Sports. It’s available in select Toby's Sports stores for in-store shopping or Chat & Collect purchase. Stocks vary per branch, so call and message ahead. Toby’s has lots of other deals going on, so check out its Facebook page for all the details.

Titan: Up to 50 percent off

Titan's sale started last Thursday, and will continue up to next week. One amazing deal we spotted? The new LeBron 18 in Lakers black and gold at a 20 percent discount.

Adidas: Additional 12 percent off on purchases

Participating adidas stores will give you an additional 12 percent discount on selected items all this weekend. Check out the pic for the list of participating stores.

Under Armour: Up to 50 percent off

Nick up to 50 percent off in your receipts at select Under Armour items. This promo runs this entire weekend in their participating stores: SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, Bonifacio High Street, Greenbelt 3, Trinoma, and Ayala Center Cebu.

Nike Factory Store: Christmas Special up to December 13

Few details on this one for now, but tune in to Nike Factory Store on Instagram for news on all the drops. Knowing NFS, they’re going to be solid. Here's their first big discount announcement:

The Forum Outlet Store: 50 percent off on all running shoes

Run, don’t walk, to this unbeatable deal on running shoes in Forum Outlet Store's branches in Subic and Marikina. Better yet, shop online by tapping here. This promo will only run up to December 13.

Spot.ph x Zalora: Up to 40 percent off on Nike sportswear

Our sister site Spot.ph in the Summit Media network has teamed up with Zalora for a special discount coupon when you shop for Nike sportswear. Check out this link for more details.