These are all the sneaker and active lifestyle stores with International Women's Day sales

It's International Women's Day today!

In a hat tip to all the women who are sneaker, sports, and fitness junkies, a handful of active lifestyle stores and factory outlets are offering discounts on their goods. Here's our round-up:

adidas

Buy any three items, and get 20% on the total receipt. Take note that this discount only applies to select adidas stores in the country; check out the full list here.

Decathlon

Stock up on items in their online store, decathlon.ph. Look for the International Women's Day sticker on their items, use the code JUANA on checkout, and enjoy a 10% discount.

Nike Factory Store

Nike Factory Store already offers deep discounts, but today, their women's items are at an additional 10% off. You will need to subscribe to their mailing list first, though. (For other terms and conditions, read here.) Nike Factory Stores are located at Stores are located at NLEX Pampanga, SLEX Mamplasan, Paseo Outlets (Laguna), and The Outlets at Pueblo Verde (Cebu).

Toby's Sports

One of the country's biggest active lifestyle retailers is offering a whole slew of perks and freebies for International Women's Day. For women shoppers, all regular-priced items are at 10% discount. However, regular-priced Nikes, adidas, Hokas, and Brooks items are at 20% off! (If they're already on sale, though, you just get a 5% discount.)

If you don't feel like going out on this lazy Sunday, they're offering a deal in their online store: P250 off on your footwear if you have a total purchase of at least P2,500. Use the code "FORTHELADIES".

This, however, might entice ladies to get to an actual Toby's Sports store: massages!

Urban Athletics

On the hunt for pink kicks? These two pairs are on sale now at Urban Athletics. Yup, that's a Nike Vapormax Flyknit 3 and an adidas I-5923 at 30% and 40% off, respectively. Check the IG post for more details on which Urban Athletics branch carries what.

