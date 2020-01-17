One of these 7 discounted sneakers could be your first 2020 shoe

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to start a daily exercise habit, like morning runs and weekly pickup games, then these shoes won't fail you. From shoes made for heavy-duty jogs to pairs perfect for ankle-breaking plays, catch these seven sneakers that go on sale this weekend.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

P4,406 (from P6,295)

Continue reading below ↓

Nike added some minor tweaks to this iteration of the Pegasus, including a slimmer tongue and extra perforations for breathability. Overall, it remains a solid pair of trainers for your daily runs. Available at select Runnr branches. Check a list of their branches here.

adidas Ultraboost 2.0

P7,120 (from P8,900)

Make your runs feel a lot more comfortable in the durable and responsive adidas Ultraboost 2.0. These shoes are said to combine all of adidas’ best shoe technologies, including great traction that can shrug off wet weather. Available in Toby's Sports Flagship Store in BGC.

Continue reading below ↓

Kobe AD NXT FF

P7,916 (from P9,896)

Taking inspiration from from Serena Williams’ Off-White ‘Queen’ Nike Blazer, this pair is equipped with a more efficient lacing system and a comfy midsole. Available in Toby's Sports Flagship Store in BGC.

Jordan Why Not ZER0.2 “Scorpio”

P5,396 (from P6,745)

Continue reading below ↓

Made for Brodie’s 31st birthday, the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 “Scorpio” is lightweight and responsive. And that very Russell Westbrook design? Well, why not? Available in Toby's Sports Flagship Store in BGC.

Nike Air Vapormax 2019

P7,495 (from P9,445)

Combine street-style with Nike’s Air Max cushioning tech, and you get the Nike Air Vapormax 2019. It’s got a stretchy, lightweight, durable, and transparent shell instead of the Flyknit upper of the earlier versions. Available at Rucker Outlet, 2/F The Rock Lifestyle Hub, Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

Continue reading below ↓

New Balance Fresh Foam Roav

P4,396 (from P5,495)

Go from your morning run straight into the rest of your day in the durable and trusty New Balance Fresh Foam Roavs. They can handle any paved surface you can throw at them, and still look stylish enough to wear for the rest of the day. Available on sale on www.urbanathletics.com and in select Urban Athletics outlets.

Continue reading below ↓

Brooks Levitate 2

P5,246.50 (from P7,495)

Ah, here’s a shoe from a brand that usually doesn’t show up in our weekly list. These versatile shoes may not be the lightest or fastest running shoe, but they are definitely versatile. Go on long runs, recovery runs, tempo runs, and even gym workouts; the Levitate 2 will adjust to your every need. Available at select Runnr branches. Check a list of their branches here.