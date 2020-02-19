What style lessons can we learn from the NBA’s best and worst dressed players this week?

For the better part of last week in the nBA, all eyes have been fixed on All-Star Weekend. Team LeBron took home the All-Star Game championship (by a hair!), Kawhi Leonard took home the All-Star MVP Award (which, this year, is named after the late great Kobe Bryant), Aaron Gordon jumped over Tacko Fall in the Slam Dunk Contest, and Buddy Hield beat out Devin Booker in the Three-Point Contest. All in all, an eventful week.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But despite the festivities of All-Star Weekend, the spotlight remained on what players have been wearing. Here are some of this week’s best and worst:

FIRE:

Ben Simmons, before Sixers vs. Clippers

Continue reading below ↓

As always, Ben Simmons keeps it classic and timeless with his jacket-over-sweater layering trademark. No loud prints or colors, no gimmicks or overly flashy accessories. It’s a trend-proof outfit — the kind that will work for him (and you) today, and can work for him when he’s 30, 40, even 50 years old.

Julius Randle, before Knicks vs. Wizards

Continue reading below ↓

This is how you do all-black everything without looking like a goth. Mixed-up fabrics, simple cuts, and the right pair of sneakers. Clearly, black can be cozy too.

LeBron James, before Lakers vs. Nuggets

The King stays winning in classic blue. The color matching here is of an advanced style move — it just looks so much better when LeBron does it than when Chris Paul or Dennis Schroder does. By having a strong, silent centerpiece like that Missoni scarf and that gray coat, the color matching doesn’t seem so deliberate. That’s what you should be going for.

Continue reading below ↓

Jayson Taytum, before the NBA 2020 All-Star Games

Somehow, Jayson Taytum made baby pink pants work. Perhaps it’s that excellent Louis Vuitton jacket, or those Dior Air Jordans. Either way, the whole thing just fits right.

Jordan Clarkson, before Jazz vs. Heat





Continue reading below ↓

Photo from this post.

Modern suiting has leaned towards the boxy and drapey, and here, Jordan Clarkson gets it just right. This gray big-check suit fits his frame perfectly, with strong peak lapels to top it off. Then the Off-White Dunks add that distinctly baller touch.

FAIL:

PJ Tucker, before Rockets vs. Jazz

Continue reading below ↓

There’s a fine line between “#cozyfam” and “hobo.” This treads it quite precariously. Nice kicks, though.

Kawhi Leonard, before the NBA 2020 All-Star Games

You may be the rightful All Star Game MVP, but even you can’t pull off tie dye pants, chief. We know Kawhi doesn’t care about style — that’s part of his charm. But this is like he left a Neapolitan ice cream cone to melt in the front pocket of his pants.

Continue reading below ↓

Kelly Oubre Jr., before Suns vs. Lakers

The coronavirus is no joke, so stay safe out there, folks. That said, the World Health Organization says you don’t exactly need to wear a mask unless you’re coughing and sneezing or are taking care of someone who is suspected to have the virus. More than medical masks, frequent hand washing is still the best measure for most people. So please don’t use world events as an excuse for your ninja cosplay.

Continue reading below ↓

Kevon Looney, before Warriors vs. Heat

A lot of players walk through the tunnel in basics like sweats, compression pants, athletic gear — bland, but safe and generally inoffensive. However, the multicolor “Dope Era” text on Kevon Looney’s sweats make them look like a quintuple XL version of an OshKosh B'gosh design.

Continue reading below ↓

OG Anunoby, before Raptors vs. Nets

It’s cool to take a scarf and make it a show of solidarity within your team. That’s camaraderie. That’s team cohesion. But at least put some effort into it. It’s not cool to look like a vaguely problematic Halloween costume.