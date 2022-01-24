Fake to real: How a reseller started from selling knockoffs to genuine high-end kicks

WHEN it comes to buying high-end shoes, it’s important to know you’re getting the real deal.

But even so, entrepreneur and sneaker reseller Rhand Rhelle started out his hustle selling fakes sourced from the shelves of Cartimar. Now, however, he’s opened a store in Marikina that’s moved to its present location in the heart of Cubao in Quezon City — this time, selling the real deal.

In an interview with Spin.ph, Rhelle wants to make it clear, though, that his career selling knockoffs was short-lived. “[I] started selling fakes from Cartimar, then di rin gaano natuloy yun pero nag-start yung idea ng reselling dun sa pagtinda ko ng fake,” he said.

After all, he was only a high school student at a time with an interest in shoes and a desire to resell them.

However, with limited funds (mostly coming from his own pockets), he decided to sell fake sneakers bought from Cartimar and started selling “Janoski” pairs, which were popular at that time, and even had them customized to sell.

US experience made it real for Rhand Rhelle

It was during a three-month internship in the United States that became his way to learn more about the sneaker game, the culture and the community. But he became eager to learn more.

“[S]abi ko, babalik ako sa US,” recalled Rhelle.

He borrowed money and managed to come back a year later — this time, working as a waiter while he did reselling as a side-hustle after his shift.

Like many resellers, he would hang on to every announcement on the Nike site, praying for a W, and then flip them on StockX, an online marketplace for resellers primarily selling sneakers and street clothing.

In his vlog uploaded on his YouTube Channel, the reseller opened up about being scammed big time and going home deep in debt. But he kept his financial troubles a secret upon arriving in Manila.

“Umuwi ako dito nun na zero, actually hindi zero… negative,” he said in his vlog.

To pay for his debt, Rhand Rhelle continued to — you guessed it — resell sneakers. “Paulit-ulit na proseso hanggang sa makabawi ako nun.”





Continuing his business in the Philippines

With the experience he got in the States, Rhand Rhelle decided to become a full-time sneaker reseller.

But even with everything he had learned, he still believed that he was new to the business at that time.

“[N]ag full-time ako sa reselling so yun mas naintidihan ko paano nagw-owork, mas na-focus ko yung pagpapa-grow nung business,” he said.

And he didn’t want to just grow his business, but also, his vlogging.

With about 45.9k subscribers currently on YouTube, Rhand Rhelle uses his platform to feature and showcase high-end sneakers from different brands bought locally and internationally.

Last December 20, 2020, Rhand Rhelle opened his first-ever store in Marikina, manned by a crew who were pushed to the limit to keep the business surviving despite a pandemic. Almost a year after its opening in Marikina, Rhand Rhelle and his team moved to its present location in the ground floor of Gateway Mall in Araneta.

It is his hope that, once events come back for real in the iconic Araneta Center, his store would benefit from the foot traffic. ““[P]ag balik na (UAAP, PBA, concerts) yun pasok din sa market namin kasi yung mga concerts tska malapit rin kami dito eh mga ilang minutes away lang,” Rhand Rhelle said.

Opened last November 27, 2021, the eponymous Rhand Rhelle features Jordans (low to high-cuts), Yeezy, and other streetwear that can match your style, depending on your budget.

For shoes that are not locally released in the Philippines, Rhand Rhelle purchases them from the US and United Kingdom but would, as much as possible, get from local suppliers because of their lower cost.





His store has also caught the eye of personalities like Sinio, a Fliptopper and one of Rhand Rhelle’s idols, who already copped a few pairs of sneakers from him.

Another is actress Kiray Celis, one of the more recent buyers to cop a pair from his store.

In the long run, Rhand Rhelle hopes to make his store known in the area and to let people be familiar with the name of his store.

“[G]usto ko makilala yung store namin as eto yung pwedeng… pag sinabing Cubao na sneaker resell store, Rhand Rhelle yung maiisip nila,” he said.

