The Spin List: Where to work out in BGC

IN Manila's premier business district of Bonifacio Global City, gyms and fitness studios are as accessible as food, drink, and shops. Inside this dense neighborhood, you won't be starved for options when it comes to your fit fix. So if your body is begging for some action, you must check out these workout studios that cater to different fitness needs and levels around BGC. Choose the spot that best suit you and prepare to work hard for your fit goals!



Electric Studio

Continue reading below ↓

Electric Studio prides itself as the first spinning studio of its kind in the country that incorporates choreographed movements and free weights in its programs.

Their signature Jumpstart class, which introduces the essentials of cycling in 45 minutes, is best for beginners. But those looking for more intense routines should try out their Electric Strength class (a 60-minute ride focused on building strength and toning one’s core and upper body) or Electric Endurance class (a back-to-back ride that focuses on the distance).

No proper cycling shoes? Don’t worry, the studio will let you borrow a pair.

Rates: 1 ride for P1,000, 5 rides for P4,750, 10 rides for P8,500, 20 rides for P16,000, 40 rides for P30,000

2/F 8 Forbestown Road, Burgos Circle, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig, +63 917 843 8424, electricstudio.ph, facebook.comelectricbgc

Operating hours: Schedule of classes changes weekly. Book a class in advance through their website.

Saddle Row

Continue reading below ↓

A studio offering tailor-fit indoor workouts both for cycling and rowing, Saddle Row promises to provide a consistently safe and smart fitness experience.

“With our goal to design our workouts tailor-fit for people with any fitness level, we gladly welcome beginners in our studio and we always make it a point to prioritize their safety and satisfaction in class,” says Tinoy Borromeo, Cycling and Rowing instructor.

The studio offers three cycling programs, namely Underground (full-body dance workout on the bike), Resistance (cycling with the use of resistance bands), and Exchange (a pure cycling workout that displays your metrics on the screen), as well as three rowing programs called Finesse (50% Row and 50% Off-row exercises), Crew (70% Row and 30% Off-row exercises), and Circuit (30% Row and 70% Off-row exercises).

Rates: 5-class package for beginners for P2,000, 5-class package for regular attendees for P4,000

2/F Central Square, Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, +63 977 802 5433, saddlerow.com, facebook.com/saddlerowphilippines, instagram.com/saddlerowph

Continue reading below ↓

Operating hours: Schedule of classes changes weekly. Book a class in advance through their website.

Anytime Fitness

If you’re looking for several gyms that operate 24 hours a day around BGC, Anytime Fitness has three – three! – branches in the area. Membership in one AF counts a membership in all, so there’s no excuse for you not to work out.

Continue reading below ↓

From cardio and yoga classes, to fitness machines and strength equipment, these branches have you covered.

Rates: P1,000 one-time joining fee, P2,500 one-time key fob fee, P2,700 monthly dues for 6-month membership contract, P2,500 monthly dues for 12-month membership contract, P2,300 monthly dues for 18-month membership contract

Anytime Fitness 4th Avenue Fort Bonifacio 2nd Level, 31st Street corner, 4th Ave, Taguig, +63 927 172 3260, facebook.com/AF4thAveBGC, instagram.com/afph_4thavenuebgc, Anytime Fitness High Street 2/F B6, Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, +63 917 653 5272, facebook.com/anytimefitnessbgc, instagram.com/afhighstreet, Anytime Fitness Burgos Circle 2/F Burgos Park, Forbestown Road, Forbes Town Center, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig, facebook.com/anytimefitnessburgoscircle, instagram.com/afburgoscircle/

Operating hours: Mon to Sun 24/7

Fitness First Platinum Aura

Continue reading below ↓

Like all Fitness First branches here and abroad, FF Platinum Aura has different zones for specific workout needs, including a group exercise studio, a yoga studio, a cycling studio, and a free weights area. But what makes it stand out from other regular FF branches is the availability of its indoor Multi-Sports Zone that features a three-lane, 24-meter pool, stationary bikes, and treadmills.

“They wanted to cater to triathletes who train: [letting them] swim, bike, and run,” says Christine Ambat, FF Cycling instructor.

The club also features an Urban Zone that lets members try obstacle courses and do freestyle exercises in an open area. They also allow free use of workout clothes, towels, and other toiletries.

Rates: Monthly rate starts at P3,300

Levels 5 and 6, SM Aura Premier, 26th St. corner McKinley Parkway, 1634 Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, 8808 9695, fitnessfirst.com.ph/clubs/platinum-aura, facebook.com/AuraPlatinum.FitnessFirst

Operating hours: Mon to Fri 6:00am-10:00pm, Sat to Sun 8:00am-10:00pm

Continue reading below ↓

Elorde Fight Factory BGC

Want to learn some useful self-defense techniques while getting fitter? Choose between the variety of classes offered by Elorde Fight Factory, such as boxing, muay thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and mixed martial arts. You’re also free to use the weights in their facility if you want to add circuit training into your routine.

Continue reading below ↓

Rates: Annual membership of P2,000, Boxing P350 per session (boxing) for members & P450 for non-members, Muay thai/MMA P450 per session for members & P600 for non-members, Brazilian jiu-jitsu P400 per session & P600 for non-members

Avida Towers Cityflex 7th Street corner Lane T Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, 622 2944, fightfactoryph.com/bgc, facebook.com/fightfactorymanilafortbonifacio, instagram.com/fightfactory_bgc

Operating hours: Mon to Sat 7:00am-10:30pm, Sun 9:00am-6:00pm

Flyweight Boxing

Continue reading below ↓

All the fundamentals of boxing, with the spirit of a spinning class. Flyweight classes, which reinvent traditional boxing workouts, let you blow off some steam to upbeat music as you perform a combination of boxing drills, footwork exercises, heavy bag work and off-the-bag exercises.

Rates: P1,000 for walk-in pass, 5-class pass for P4,000 (valid for 14 days), 10-class pass for P7,500 (valid for 45 days), 20-class pass for P14,000 (valid for 90 days), 30-class pass for P19,500 (valid for 6 months)

2nd Floor, Eight Forbes Town Road, Bonifacio Global City, 8354 2472, flyweight.ph, facebook.com/flyweight.ph, instagram.com/flyweight.ph

Operating Hours: Schedule of classes changes weekly. Book a class in advance through their website.

Pretty Huge Obstacles

Continue reading below ↓

Train à la American Ninja Warrior or prepare for that upcoming Spartan race by heading over to this multi-level obstacle sports facility with over a hundred course combinations.

Pretty Huge Obstacles’ 100-meter elevated indoor racetrack, monkey bars, gymnast rings, high walls and swings are sure to put your fitness level to the test. Aside from their obstacles training course classes, yoga classes and strength-based Body Armor sessions are also offered.

“For an active person like me who is so used to doing a lot of workout routines, OCR is definitely a new experience. It’s like mixing play with workout. You run, jump, climb, lift stuff and you have to do things quickly! It’s really fun and I’m definitely coming back!” blogger and fitness enthusiast Shaira Habon shared after a trial session.

Rates: Unlimited use of facilities for 1 month for P4,000 or avail of their 12-month package with unlimited use of facilities for P3,000 per month

Continue reading below ↓

Unit 266, Level 2, SM Aura Premier, 26th. Street corner Mckinley Parkway, BGC Taguig, +63 917 303 1111, prettyhugeobstacles.com, facebook.com/prettyhugeobstacles , instagram.com/prettyhugeobstacles

Operating hours: Mon to Sat 6:00am-10:00pm, Sun 9:00am-6:00pm

Kerry Sports Manila

The membership fee at Kerry Sports may be overwhelming, but the extra bucks you’ll spend here will not be put to waste.

Continue reading below ↓

A one-stop fitness and recreation spot, they feature a spacious 8,000 square meters facility, complete with a gym with over 90 units of fitness equipment, exercise studios for yoga, Pilates, spinning, boxing and mixed martial arts, a 25-meter outdoor lap pool, and multi-game courts, to boot!

Members also have access to their locker and changing rooms with sauna room, steam room and cold plunge and vitality pools, as well as their physiotherapy rooms that offer sports and therapeutic massage treatments.

Rates: 12-month membership Individual rate for P98,800, 12-month membership couple rate for P170,800

Levels 5 and 6, Shangri-La at the Fort, Manila, 30th St. Cor. 5th Ave., 882 00888, kerrysportsmanila.com, facebook.com/KerrySportsManila, instagram.com/kerrysportsmanila/

Operating hours: Gym floor Mon to Sun & Holidays 24/7, Courts, Fitness Studios, Outdoor Pool Mon to Sun & Holidays 6:00am-10:00pm

Fitness District

Continue reading below ↓

A crowded gym can sometimes mess up your gym flow. At Fitness District, you don’t have to worry about that, because this facility allows you to have an “exclusive private workout” any time of the day.

Sales and Marketing Manager Katherine Felizardo told SPIN Life that Fitness District is the right choice if you “want to have an exclusive private workout with not too many people” because “the gym, with its exclusive location, is not busy. You would not have to fall in line just to use any equipment and complete your workout.”

Felizardo adds that Fitness District is equipped with Air Intellipure technology which removes air pollutants in the gym to make sure “everyone’s breathing clean air” while sweating it out.

Rates: One-time registration fee of P2,500, lock-in membership for 12 months for P2,500 per month

Lower Ground, Citi Plaza, 34th Street Bonifacio Global City, Taguig 1630, 8842 1287, fitnessdistrict.ph, facebook.com/fitnessdistrictBGC, instagram.com/fitnessdistrictph

Continue reading below ↓

Operating hours: Mon to Sun 24/7

Celebrity Fitness

Unleash the celebrity in you by trying out the signature programs headed by “Starmakers” at Celebrity Fitness. Here, members, who are referred to as “Superstars”, are encouraged to attend classes headed by qualified trainers called “Starmakers.”

Their most popular class is the “Saltar,” which is a signature trampoline class that allows you to, ahem, reach for the stars by doing jumping-related exercises on a trampoline. Other programs they offer include floating yoga, vinyasa yoga, Zumba, and Body Pump.

Continue reading below ↓

Rates: One-time joining fee of P2,000, monthly membership fee of P2,500

2nd Floor, One Bonifacio High Street, 5th Avenue, BGC, Taguig, 77447917, celebrityfitness.com.ph, facebook.com/celebrityfitnessph, instagram.com/celebrityfitnessph

Operating hours: Mon to Fri 6:00am-11:00pm, Sat to Sun 8:00am-10:00pm

Central Ground CrossFit

The first CrossFit gym to open in BGC, Central Ground offers fitness programs that are “coach-led, segmented, and scalable” – and you can do them whether you’re a newbie with no prior CrossFit experience, or you’ve been lifting for years.

Continue reading below ↓

With workouts that incorporate different movements – from weightlifting, to running, rowing, bodyweight, and gymnastics – you’re sure to upgrade your overall fitness in no time.

Rates: Introduction Trial for P500, Walk-in session for P1,100, 4-class pass for P3,500, 6-class pass for P6,000, Monthly unlimited for P7,000

One Parkade, Lane O, Corner 7th Ave., 28th St., Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, +63 917 859 4662, centralgroundcf.com,facebook.com/centralgroundcf, instagram.com/centralgroundcf

Operating hours: Mon to Fri 6:00am-9:00pm, Sat 9:00am-1:00pm, Sun 8:00am-12:00nn

F45 Training

Continue reading below ↓

Busy? Forty five minutes is all you need to complete the mix of circuit and HIIT-style exercises that is F45’s signature workout. It’s designed to improve not only your strength and endurance, but also your metabolic rate.

The programs they offer are Cardio, which incorporates movements that aim to improve your cardiovascular skills; Resistance, which focuses on functional movement patterns in a full body burn; and Hybrid, which is a mix of cardio and resistance training.

F45 also gives member access to free personal nutrition program that features daily meal plans, tracking and community support.

Rates: 1-class pass for P250, 3-month membership for P4,900 per month, 12-month membership for P4,100 per month. (They’re also offering a January 2020 promo 1-month unlimited training for P4,500)

BGC Stopover, 31st St. Corner 2nd Avenue, Rizal Drive, Bonifacio Global City, 818 3601, f45training.ph,facebook.com/f45trainingbgcstopover, instagram.com/f45_training_bgcstopover

Operating hours: Mon to Fri 6:00am-9:30pm, Sat 7:30am-1:00pm

Continue reading below ↓

Options Studio

Living up to its name, Options Studio offers a wide variety of therapeutic exercises and rehabilitation methods that aim to improve lower back pain, posture, and energy levels. It is part of international chain of Pilates and Movement studios worldwide.

“[Here], new techniques are regularly integrated into clients’ workouts so everybody benefits from scientific advances in the understanding of movement and rehabilitation,” says Ole Eugenio, Options Studio founder and Pilates Master Trainer.

Not yet familiar with Pilates? Try out their Traditional Mat program which introduces basic principles of the classical Pilates mat exercises. They also have Pre-Natal and Post-Natal classes for when you want to stay energized before and after pregnancy!

Rates: Single session (private) for P1,800, 10-session package (private) for P17,000, Single session (semi-private) for 1,400 per head, 10-session package (semi-private) for P13,000, One session (group class with equipment) for P850, 10-session package (group classes with equipment) for P8,000, One session (Mat class) for P700, 10-session package (mat classes) for P6,500

Continue reading below ↓

2201 NAC Tower Lot 3 Block Center, Bonifacio Global City, +63 917 542 0460, facebook.com/optionsfort, instagram.com/optionsstudiomanila

Operating hours: Mon to Fri 7:00am-9:00pm, Sat to Sun 7:00am-4:00pm

Barre3

With the mantra “Balanced in body. Empowered from within”, Barre3 aims to create a mind and body balance with their workouts that incorporate a mix of three disciplines – ballet barre, Pilates, and yoga.

Continue reading below ↓

Expect to build lean muscles, a strong core, and a future-proof posture when you regularly attend classes at Barre3.

Rates: Single class P750, 1-month membership unlimited classes P6,000

908 Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio, Building 8 Global City, Taguig City, 403 5994, 856 5858, +63 928 550 4891, barre3.com.ph/, instagram.com/barre3

Operating hours: Mon & Wed 7:00am-8:00pm, Tues & Thurs 7:00am-7:45pm, Fri 7:30am-7:00pm, Sat 8:30am-4:30pm

Mindful Movement Asia Pilates Studio

Continue reading below ↓

Mindful Movement Asia specializes in STOTT Pilates, a method that focuses on strengthening the neutral spine, conditioning muscles, and enhancing athletic performance.

Their programs, crafted by internationally certified instructors who were trained under Asia’s first STOTT Pilates lead instructor Vivian Zapanta, are highly recommended for individuals looking for rehab exercises and pre-and-post natal activities.

Rates: Starting rate of P600 per session depending on the classes you book

15/F Ecotower Building, 32nd St. cor 9th Ave. Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, 815 0045, +63 917 867 6787, mindfulmovementasia.com, facebook.com/mindfulmovtasiabgc, instagram.com/mindfulmovtasiapilates

Operating hours: Mon to Fri 7:00am-8:00pm, Sat 8:00am-5:00pm